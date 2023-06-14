Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $102.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

