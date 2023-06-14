Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.7% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 105,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $451.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.40. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.