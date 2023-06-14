Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $277.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $277.49. The company has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

