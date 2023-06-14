Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the May 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMIV. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 464,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 256,383 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Price Performance

Forum Merger IV stock remained flat at $10.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Forum Merger IV has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Forum Merger IV Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

