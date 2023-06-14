FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) versus F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Financial Contrast

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for F&G Annuities & Life and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&G Annuities & Life 0 3 0 0 2.00 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

F&G Annuities & Life currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.44%. Given F&G Annuities & Life’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe F&G Annuities & Life is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&G Annuities & Life N/A N/A N/A FOXO Technologies N/A -2,588.71% -158.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and FOXO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&G Annuities & Life $2.41 billion 1.19 $481.00 million N/A N/A FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 17.93 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

F&G Annuities & Life has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

F&G Annuities & Life beats FOXO Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Rating)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.