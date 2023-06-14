Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,690 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.08% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,427 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3,110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 685,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 664,126 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,788,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,926. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $584.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

