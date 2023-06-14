Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
