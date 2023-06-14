Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

About Franklin Universal Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

