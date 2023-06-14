Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 2,290,919 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,609,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290,919 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $207,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.78. 3,275,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,571,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,059,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,087 shares of company stock worth $6,980,905 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

