Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 1.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 4.44% of Casella Waste Systems worth $182,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after buying an additional 352,620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 386,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 114,785 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 774,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 104,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CWST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

