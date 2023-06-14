Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949,558 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.89% of MGM Resorts International worth $114,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,647 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,271,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,090 shares in the last quarter. Styrax Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $25,029,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,610,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 545,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 490,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,350 shares of company stock worth $3,173,381. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

MGM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.11. 455,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,042. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

