Fred Alger Management LLC Has $84.65 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 371,656 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Trade Desk worth $84,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.76. 408,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.80, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,255,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,019,194 shares of company stock valued at $62,214,552. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

