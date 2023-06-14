Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,169 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.72% of SPS Commerce worth $125,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPSC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.15. 9,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,294. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.06 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $179.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

