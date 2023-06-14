Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 323,091 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,091 shares during the quarter. Prometheus Biosciences comprises about 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 3.24% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $149,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,857 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,266,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,269,000 after purchasing an additional 673,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 359,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 328,397 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,891,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

NASDAQ:RXDX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.27. The stock had a trading volume of 63,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,886. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $199.39. The company has a quick ratio of 37.56, a current ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average is $134.28.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

