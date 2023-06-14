Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,033 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Biogen worth $91,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.05. The stock had a trading volume of 188,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,175. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Argus raised their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

