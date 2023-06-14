Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 16,357 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $99,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $53.46. 46,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,211. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

