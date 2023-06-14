Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 905,704 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,704 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.34% of ChampionX worth $77,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. 106,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

