Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 77,067 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Repligen worth $70,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Repligen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RGEN stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.04. The company had a trading volume of 53,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $139.65 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.54.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.