Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €25.44 ($27.35) and last traded at €25.44 ($27.35). Approximately 1,047,287 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.83 ($27.77).

FRE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.85) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.31.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

