FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys 47,362 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. 966,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,168,642. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.09.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.