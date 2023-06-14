FSA Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,282 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FSA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

VTV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.35. 286,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

