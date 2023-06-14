Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,409 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,409 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after buying an additional 1,539,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $439,607,000 after purchasing an additional 742,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

