Fundsmith LLP Has $140.33 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Fundsmith LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,707,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,082 shares during the quarter. Sabre accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fundsmith LLP owned 6.92% of Sabre worth $140,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.81. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.