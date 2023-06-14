Fundsmith LLP Has $49.96 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fundsmith LLP cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.27% of Paycom Software worth $49,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,713,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after purchasing an additional 175,042 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 474,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,267,000 after purchasing an additional 112,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $357.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software Stock Up 3.3 %

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $322.74 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

