Fundsmith LLP Sells 549 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fundsmith LLP lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $96,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EFX. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $232.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.12. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.