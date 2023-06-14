G999 (G999) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,274.18

G999 (G999) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1,274.18 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00045842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000737 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

