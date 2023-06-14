Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

