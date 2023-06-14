Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) is Forager Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,088,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,674 shares during the quarter. Garrett Motion makes up about 7.1% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 3.22% of Garrett Motion worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 157,574 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 295,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares in the company, valued at $84,130,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,304,994 shares of company stock worth $10,710,658 over the last ninety days. 37.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.30. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

