Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Generac were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Generac by 47.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

Generac Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.24. 354,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

