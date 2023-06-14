General Atlantic L.P. Grows Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

General Atlantic L.P. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,158 shares during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics comprises about 1.9% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. General Atlantic L.P. owned 2.08% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $140,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $900,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,086 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KRTX. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,100.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,860. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $239.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.03.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.95) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.