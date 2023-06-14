General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

