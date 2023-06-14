Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Shares Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,083,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 10.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 413,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

