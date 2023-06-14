Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.27. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 226 shares.

Giga-tronics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $917,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.57.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized precision electronic equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Power Electronics & Displays, and Precision Electronic Solutions.

Featured Articles

