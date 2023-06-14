GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Short Interest Update

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the May 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 4.0 %

GCT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. GigaCloud Technology has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $317.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

