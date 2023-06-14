Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 128,754 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,754 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $81,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $410.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $419.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 213.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

