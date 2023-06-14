Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,073 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $19,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTOS opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $486.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTOS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 19,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $126,403.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 204,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,055.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

