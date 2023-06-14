Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $20.42 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Kornit Digital worth $20,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after buying an additional 405,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after buying an additional 233,153 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

