Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $26.31 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $26,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $427.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $428.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

