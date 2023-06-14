Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $68.86 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the quarter. BioNTech makes up approximately 1.3% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $68,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in BioNTech by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after buying an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,416,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $49,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in BioNTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,364,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,812,000 after purchasing an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

