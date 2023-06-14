Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,253 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.33% of Enphase Energy worth $119,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,467,000. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $179.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.97.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.