Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 14,366 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.9% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $154,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock worth $3,517,442. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $197.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.62 and a 1-year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

