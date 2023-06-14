Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.1 %

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. 1,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.