Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 207,274 Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,222,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,274 shares during the quarter. Pathfinder Acquisition accounts for about 0.8% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 7.93% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $32,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 57.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Pathfinder Acquisition Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

