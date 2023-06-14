Glazer Capital LLC Buys 847,255 Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,255 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 6.48% of Talon 1 Acquisition worth $19,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOAC. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

