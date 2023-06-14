Glazer Capital LLC Has $18.43 Million Position in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,374 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 5.57% of Innovative International Acquisition worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the third quarter worth $254,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Innovative International Acquisition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative International Acquisition by 13.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovative International Acquisition by 9.6% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 438,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 38,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

IOAC opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Innovative International Acquisition Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.