Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 1,598,293 Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) by 367.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598,293 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I were worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $8,365,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $7,770,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,979,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.