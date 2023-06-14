Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 7,303 Shares of Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 7.94% of Northern Revival Acquisition worth $24,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Revival Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Northern Revival Acquisition by 412.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Northern Revival Acquisition by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Northern Revival Acquisition by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,299 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRAC opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Northern Revival Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

Northern Revival Acquisition Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

