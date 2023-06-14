Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.01) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.76) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.82) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.01) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.76) to GBX 610 ($7.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.13) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 612.08 ($7.66).

Glencore Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Glencore stock traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 460.28 ($5.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,920,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,180,625. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.31). The company has a market capitalization of £57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 434.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 450.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 495.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

