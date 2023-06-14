Glenview Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,105,264 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 354.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,825,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105,264 shares during the quarter. Alight makes up 1.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Alight worth $65,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

