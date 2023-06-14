Glenview Capital Management LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Valvoline comprises approximately 2.5% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 2.03% of Valvoline worth $114,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

