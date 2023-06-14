Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $10.76 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 250.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,311 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 2.0 %

DNB opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.